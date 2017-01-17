Hotel Chuo Selene
Centrally located with easy access to other parts of Osaka and Kansai Airport via a wide variety of train, subway, & tram lines, within sight of the Abeno Harukas development , and on the edge of the entertainment district around the Tsutenkaku Tower, Hotel Chuo Selene is not the cheapest - there are plenty of establishments offering trimmed down, simpler accommodation - but if you want en-suite and decent free wifi , its a good option. The rooms are minimalistic and modern: light wooden floors, walls without ugly pictures, simple desk etc and the effect is a light and airy atmosphere.
