Hotel Chuo Selene

Hotel Chuo Selene

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Japan Visitor Blog

Centrally located with easy access to other parts of Osaka and Kansai Airport via a wide variety of train, subway, & tram lines, within sight of the Abeno Harukas development , and on the edge of the entertainment district around the Tsutenkaku Tower, Hotel Chuo Selene is not the cheapest - there are plenty of establishments offering trimmed down, simpler accommodation - but if you want en-suite and decent free wifi , its a good option. The rooms are minimalistic and modern: light wooden floors, walls without ugly pictures, simple desk etc and the effect is a light and airy atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japan Visitor Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 10 hr Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Sat DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Sat Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Sat Ainu 28
News Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ... Sat Ainu 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sat DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 9
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... Sat Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC