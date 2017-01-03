Historical documents reveal evidence of Japanese winemaking 400-year ago
IMAGE: Historical records from the Eisei-Bunko Research Center of Kumamoto University in Japan reveal that winemaking began in Japan nearly 250 years earlier than previously thought. The text shows that a... view more The history of wine in Japan is short, with full scale brewing beginning only 150 years ago.
