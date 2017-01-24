Heavy snow traps over 300 vehicles in western Japan

More than 300 vehicles were stranded in the snow early Tuesday on highways and major roads along the Sea of Japan coast, prompting a request for troops to help with rescue efforts. Roughly 200 vehicles were held up on National Route 373 in the town of Chizu, Tottori Prefecture, as of 5 a.m., while some 130 vehicles were caught on the Tottori Expressway connecting Hyogo and Tottori prefectures as of 6:40 a.m., according to highway and government officials.

