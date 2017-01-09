Hair today, hungover tomorrow as youn...

Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese come of age

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2017. REUTERS TOKYO: Draped in dazzling kimonos, thousands of expensively made-up young Japanese women marked their entry into adulthood on Monday -- with many planning a night on the booze to celebrate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 12 hr Ainu 22
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 21
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 18 hr Cojo 114
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 7 Ainu 5
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC