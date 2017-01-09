Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese come of age
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2017. REUTERS TOKYO: Draped in dazzling kimonos, thousands of expensively made-up young Japanese women marked their entry into adulthood on Monday -- with many planning a night on the booze to celebrate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|22
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|13 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year...
|13 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|13 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|18 hr
|Cojo
|114
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 7
|Ainu
|5
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC