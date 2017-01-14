Guide dog user killed by train after falling from platform
A guide dog user died after falling from a railway platform and being hit by a train on the Keihin-Tohoku Line in the city of Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday, according to local police and the train operator. The 63-year-old man from the Saitama city of Kawaguchi is believed to have slipped accidentally from the platform, police sources said.
