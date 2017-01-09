Gifu college to restore Nagoya's trea...

Gifu college to restore Nagoya's treasured 1935 Benz fire engine

Read more: The Japan Times

Nagoya has contracted Nakanihon Automotive College in Sakahogi, Gifu Prefecture, to repair a Mercedes-Benz fire truck from 1935 in its possession. According to the Nagoya Fire Department, the truck is 9.5 meters long and has a four-section ladder that can be extended to 30 meters.

