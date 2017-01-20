Fukushima, Japan, disaster news

Fukushima, Japan, disaster news

Read more: Dear Kitty

FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN - Cases of thyroid cancer among children living close to the Fukushima nuclear power plant have increased fiftyfold since 2011, four Japanese researchers said Tuesday in a report. Since the meltdown in March 2011, annual thyroid cancer rates in Fukushima Prefecture have been 20 to 50 times the national level, said a team led by professor of environmental epidemiology at Okayama University Toshihide Tsuda.

Read more at Dear Kitty.

Chicago, IL

