Fukuoka cops set to arrest 10 yakuza over construction exec's 2011 slaying
Police are poised to arrest more than 10 members affiliated with the underworld group Kudo-kai in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a construction company executive in November 2011, investigative sources said Wednesday. Toshihiro Uchino, 72, chairman of Hakushin Kensetsu, was shot to death in front of his home in the city of Kitakyushu on the night of Nov. 26, 2011.
