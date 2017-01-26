Foreign passengers at Narita airport ...

Foreign passengers at Narita airport exceed Japanese for first time in 2016

The number of foreign passengers who traveled to and from Narita International Airport aboard international flights in 2016 exceeded that of Japanese passengers for the first time since its opening in 1978, the airport's operator said Thursday. Foreign passengers increased 11 percent from 2015 to 13.92 million, chiefly reflecting steady growth in visitors to Japan, mainly from other parts of Asia, according to Narita International Airport Corp. The number of Japanese who used international flights to and from the airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, last year was up 2 percent at 13.3 million, growing for the first time in four years.

