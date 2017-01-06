Filipinas Jump Through Hoops to Snap ...

Filipinas Jump Through Hoops to Snap Up Cleaning Jobs in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

In a Japanese-style apartment, Maria Del Bago learns how to properly bow, clean traditional tatami floor-matting and decipher instructions for a high-tech toilet. But she's not in Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 10 hr Ainu 2
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 10 hr Ainu 2
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 21 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Thu Ainu 11
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Thu Ainu 15
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Ainu 20
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... Thu Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC