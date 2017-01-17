Ferrari destroyed when alleged drunk driver goes airborn, flips
A drunk driver totaled his $385,000 Ferrari on Jan. 13, 2017, after he crashed it into the woods while driving over 100 mph. A drunk driver totaled his $385,000 Ferrari on Jan. 13, 2017, after he crashed it into the woods while driving over 100 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|56 min
|LKL
|19
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|5 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs
|5 hr
|Russian Ainu
|11
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|8 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC