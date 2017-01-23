Fall Out Boy to Open for Japanese Band One OK Rock
Fall Out Boy will be opening for Japanese alternative rock band One OK Rock in the latter's native country this spring. The shows will take place in Saitama, Japan on March 25 and 25. While they're in Japan, Fall Out Boy will play a few headlining shows of their own - in Tokyo and Osaka.
