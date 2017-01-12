F-35s to be 'cornerstone' in Japan, P...

F-35s to be 'cornerstone' in Japan, Pacific

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the most expensive and one of the most controversial weapons systems in US history, is on its way to Japan to be "the cornerstone" of US defense in the Pacific. The first of 16 US Marine Corps F-35Bs left Arizona Monday on the initial overseas deployment for the stealth jets.

