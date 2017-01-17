F-35B fighters arrive in Japan for inaugural overseas mission

A squadron of F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters touched down Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to begin the aircraft's first overseas mission, Marine Corps officials said. The controversial high-tech jets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 came from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., but they will be permanently based at Iwakuni, the officials said in a statement.

