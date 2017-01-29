Ex-mayor expected to win re-election in Gifu city while appealing bribery conviction

The former mayor of Minokamo, in Gifu Prefecture, who stepped down after being convicted of bribery, was projected to win back the post in an election Sunday. Hiroto Fujii, 32, resigned last month as mayor of the town after the Nagoya High Court found he received 300,000 in bribes in 2013 while he was a local assembly member.

