Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez to mak...

Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez to make comeback in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Former major league outfielder Manny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan's independent Shikoku Island League. The 44-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 5 hr Ainu 22
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 hr Strong Wakamoto 21
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 5 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 5 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 10 hr Cojo 114
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Sat Ainu 5
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC