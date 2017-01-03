Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez to make comeback in Japan
" Former major league outfielder Manny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan's independent Shikoku Island League. The 44-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.
