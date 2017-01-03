Evernote shuts another international office as it tries to...
Evernote is continuing its plans to scale back its international offices as it moves to centralize its operations. The company recently shut down its office in Seoul, South Korea, and downsized its teams in Tokyo, Japan, Business Insider has learned.
