Etienne de Montille to open winery in Japan

Burgundian vintner Etienne de Montille is planning to build a winery in southern Hokkaido in Japan to produce cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, in what he describes as "a complete pioneering project" for any French winemaker. Speaking to db HK during a media luncheon hosted by the Altaya Group, the scion of the Volnay-based de Montille family revealed that he is buying up vineyards in Hakodate to open up a winery next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.