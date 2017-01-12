Etienne de Montille to open winery in Japan
Burgundian vintner Etienne de Montille is planning to build a winery in southern Hokkaido in Japan to produce cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, in what he describes as "a complete pioneering project" for any French winemaker. Speaking to db HK during a media luncheon hosted by the Altaya Group, the scion of the Volnay-based de Montille family revealed that he is buying up vineyards in Hakodate to open up a winery next year.
