Etienne de Montille to open winery in...

Etienne de Montille to open winery in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Burgundian vintner Etienne de Montille is planning to build a winery in southern Hokkaido in Japan to produce cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, in what he describes as "a complete pioneering project" for any French winemaker. Speaking to db HK during a media luncheon hosted by the Altaya Group, the scion of the Volnay-based de Montille family revealed that he is buying up vineyards in Hakodate to open up a winery next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 7 hr Ainu 8
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 11 hr Ainu 10
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 11 hr Ainu 15
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 11 hr Ainu 9
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... 11 hr Ainu 6
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 11 hr Ainu 26
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 12 hr Ainu 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC