Emperor, Empress expected to make goodwill visit to Vietnam in early March

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are planning to make their first visit to Vietnam in early March, according to a source close to the Imperial Household Agency. The trip, aimed at promoting goodwill, is being arranged as the Imperial couple has often received invitations from Vietnamese leaders when they have visited Japan, the source said.

Chicago, IL

