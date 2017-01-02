Emperor, Empress expected to make goodwill visit to Vietnam in early March
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are planning to make their first visit to Vietnam in early March, according to a source close to the Imperial Household Agency. The trip, aimed at promoting goodwill, is being arranged as the Imperial couple has often received invitations from Vietnamese leaders when they have visited Japan, the source said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|13
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|9
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|10
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC