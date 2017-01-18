Emperor abdication on his 85th birthday in 2018, same-day succession under discussion

The government started to discuss a plan to arrange for Emperor Akihito to abdicate on Dec. 23, 2018, which is his 85th birthday, and Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the throne on that day or the following day, a government source said Tuesday. The idea emerged a few hours after a senior Imperial Household Agency official said it would be "difficult" for the Crown Prince to begin his reign as new emperor on Jan. 1, 2019, as has been recently reported by Japanese media, due to key events held every year on New Year's Day.

