Emperor abdication on his 85th birthday in 2018, same-day succession under discussion
The government started to discuss a plan to arrange for Emperor Akihito to abdicate on Dec. 23, 2018, which is his 85th birthday, and Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the throne on that day or the following day, a government source said Tuesday. The idea emerged a few hours after a senior Imperial Household Agency official said it would be "difficult" for the Crown Prince to begin his reign as new emperor on Jan. 1, 2019, as has been recently reported by Japanese media, due to key events held every year on New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|20
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|16 hr
|Russian Ainu
|29
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|19 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|6
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|12
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|19 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|20 hr
|DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC