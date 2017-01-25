Education in Japan in 2016: new solutions and age-old problems, from teaching English to bullying
Bullying under the spotlight, again: Two bullying cases in schools involving evacuees from Fukushima Prefecture's March 2011 nuclear disaster emerged at the end of 2016, leading to a fresh bout of soul-searching in Japan about the problem. With schools well into their final term and the university academic year already winding down, it's time to reflect on the most significant events in Japanese education this past year.
