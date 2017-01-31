'Earth wind' and research: Japan team finds oxygen has been reaching moon since ancient times
Oxygen from our atmosphere carried by "Earth wind" has been reaching the moon since ancient times, a Japanese research team said Tuesday. The discovery, made possible through analysis of data collected by the Kaguya lunar orbiter, suggests that "the Earth's atmosphere of billions of years ago may be preserved on the present-day lunar surface," the team said.
