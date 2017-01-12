Deputy takes command of Amphibious Sq...

Deputy takes command of Amphibious Squadron 11 in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Capt. George Doyon has taken command of Amphibious Squadron 11, part of the USS Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group based at Sasebo, Japan. Doyon replaced Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... 5 hr Russian Ainu 3
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 7 hr Russian Ainu 24
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 7 hr Russian Ainu 25
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 8 hr Ainu 6
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... 8 hr Ainu 2
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 8 hr Ainu 2
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 8 hr Ainu 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC