Declassified papers show U.S. urged Japan to pay more for security costs in 1980s
The U.S. government in 1983 strongly urged Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone to raise Japan's share of spending on security, according diplomatic records declassified by Tokyo on Thursday. The files also showed that Nakasone immediately responded to a U.S. request to contribute funds to a multilateral force operating in the Middle East.
