David Bowie is and always will be wit...

David Bowie is and always will be with us

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

Much is quite rightly made of the enormous influence that Japan had on David Bowie, characterized best perhaps by his iconic stage outfits designed by the bombastic Kansai Yamamoto. However, long before Bowie set foot on Japanese soil in the early 1970s, his stylistic influence had spread with his music, and his lithe androgynous appearance injected something more romantic into the hippie fashion that spread from the live houses of Shinjuku to the then-burgeoning Harajuku.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 19 min Ainu 22
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 52 min Strong Wakamoto 21
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 57 min Strong Wakamoto 5
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 59 min Strong Wakamoto 5
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 5 hr Cojo 114
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Sat Ainu 5
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 5 Ainu 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC