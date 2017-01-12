Davao as furusato: The shared history...

Davao as furusato: The shared history of Davao and Japan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

WITH Davao City welcoming Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday brings back a shared history between the two countries that was rooted in this city. This is the reason why until now, a big group of aging Japanese come over to Davao sometime in August when the Japanese celebrate their Obon, an occasion similar to our All Souls' Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs 3 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... Wed Strong Wakamoto 1
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... Wed Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Tue Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Tue Strong Wakamoto 12
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Tue Strong Wakamoto 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC