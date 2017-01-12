Davao as furusato: The shared history of Davao and Japan
WITH Davao City welcoming Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday brings back a shared history between the two countries that was rooted in this city. This is the reason why until now, a big group of aging Japanese come over to Davao sometime in August when the Japanese celebrate their Obon, an occasion similar to our All Souls' Day.
