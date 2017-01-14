Curtain call: examining the evolution...

Curtain call: examining the evolution of Japan's humble 'noren'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The shA tengai in Katsuyama, a rural hamlet located on the banks of the Asahi River in Okayama Prefecture, wouldn't look completely out of place in a Richard Scarry picture book for young children. The doorways to the buildings that line the paved street are decorated with a wide variety of colorful noren curtains that signify the products or services that are available behind the drapes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asia shares slip, dollar on track for losing we... 9 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 9 hr Russian Ainu 14
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs 18 hr CRASCANCERMLAIDAE... 8
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 22 hr Russian Ainu 25
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... Fri Russian Ainu 6
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... Fri Strong Wakamoto 3
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... Fri Strong Wakamoto 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC