Could New Year address be Akihito's last as Japan's emperor?

Speculation about Akihito's future emerged last year with reports he had told confidantes that he would like to step down Japan's Emperor Akihito delivered his traditional New Year address Monday with tens of thousands of people flocking to the Imperial Palace for what could be his last such appearance after he expressed his desire to abdicate. It was his first New Year message since he announced in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties, setting the stage for Japan to prepare for an historic abdication.

Chicago, IL

