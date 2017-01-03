Clark show highlights Japanese woodbl...

Clark show highlights Japanese woodblock prints

The great Japanese woodblock prints by the artists Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Hiroshige are so influential, and so beautiful, you never need any excuse to see them. "Japanese Impressions" at the Clark gives you a chance.

Chicago, IL

