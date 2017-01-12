Chinese tourists in Japan aren't shopping as explosively
Per capita spending by mainland tourists in Japan is down almost 19 per cent, as luxury items become more available in China The heady days of Chinese travellers arriving in a shopping district in one of Japan's major cities and stripping the shelves of the nearest stores appear to be over. And analysts say Japanese retailers are unlikely to again witness the shopping frenzy that gripped Chinese visitors a couple of years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|8
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|10
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|15
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|9
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|6
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|26
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC