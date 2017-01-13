Chinese monk's epic journey to Japan to be staged in Beijing

Jianzhen's Journey to Japan , a China-made opera adapted from the legend of Chinese monk Jianzhen's tenacious attempts to travel to Japan to promote Buddhism in the eighth century, will kick off its first appearance in China at the National Theater of the Performing Arts in Beijing next month. "There are numerous monuments and mausoleums in the world that commemorate historic figures, but we are fortunate to sing his praises in the form of opera," said Tang Jianping, the opera's composer.

