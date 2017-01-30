China's athletes unlikely to stay at controversy-linked Japanese hotel

Copies of book denying 1937 Nanking Massacre are placed in guestrooms at APA Hotel in Sapporo, which is hosting participants in February sports event The organising committee of the forthcoming Asian Winter Games in Japan is arranging to change accommodation for Chinese athletes from the APA Hotel in Sapporo, where copies of a controversial book denying the 1937 Nanking Massacre are placed in guestrooms, a committee source said on Tuesday. Following a furore in China over the book's placement in APA hotel guestrooms, the Olympic Council of Asia, the apex sporting body that governs sports events in Asia, and the Chinese Olympic Committee have both requested that Chinese athletes not be accommodated at the hotel during the sports event.

