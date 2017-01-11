China makes war with Japan six years ...

China makes war with Japan six years longer

BEIJING: China has ordered all schools to teach pupils that its 20th-century war with Japan lasted 14 years rather than eight, the education ministry said Wednesday, to "strengthen patriotic education". Chinese textbooks currently date the "Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" to July 7, 1937 and the Marco Polo Bridge Incident which heralded Japan's full-scale invasion.



