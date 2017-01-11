China makes war with Japan six years longer
BEIJING: China has ordered all schools to teach pupils that its 20th-century war with Japan lasted 14 years rather than eight, the education ministry said Wednesday, to "strengthen patriotic education". Chinese textbooks currently date the "Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" to July 7, 1937 and the Marco Polo Bridge Incident which heralded Japan's full-scale invasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|6 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|6 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|8
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|Tue
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC