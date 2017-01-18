Caroline Kennedy's historic contributions to U.S.-Japan relations

President Obama folds paper cranes and talks with Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Japan, before delivering remarks last year to service members at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Where else to begin about Ambassador Caroline Kennedy's time in Japan than the end of her term? It featured her starring role in the Christmas-themed "Koi" dance, which captured the hearts and smiles of the Japanese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.