Caroline Kennedy calls ambassador rol...

Caroline Kennedy calls ambassador role in Japan her 'greatest privilege' in farewell message

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy called her three years in Japan "the greatest privilege of my life" and said in a farewell video message released Monday that she hopes to come back for a visit. Her duty will end in tandem with Donald Trump's formal transition to the U.S. presidency on Jan. 20, Washington time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 37 min Ainu 10
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 39 min Ainu 15
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 41 min Ainu 9
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... 47 min Ainu 6
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 50 min Ainu 26
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 55 min Ainu 17
News PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs 1 hr Ainu 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,841 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC