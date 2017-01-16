Caroline Kennedy calls ambassador role in Japan her 'greatest privilege' in farewell message
U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy called her three years in Japan "the greatest privilege of my life" and said in a farewell video message released Monday that she hopes to come back for a visit. Her duty will end in tandem with Donald Trump's formal transition to the U.S. presidency on Jan. 20, Washington time.
