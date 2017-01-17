Caroline Kennedy bids farewell to the Japanese people

'Even though I'm leaving, I don't have to say goodbye': In her farewell address to the Japanese people, Caroline Kennedy says serving as U.S. ambassador has been the 'greatest privilege of my life' President-elect Donald Trump has ordered Caroline Kennedy, as well as all other non-career U.S. ambassadors, to step down from their positions by Friday As her term as ambassador to Japan comes to an end, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy released a farewell address to the Japanese people Caroline Kennedy released a farewell address to the Japanese people on Sunday, as her term as ambassador comes to an end. The 59-year-old daughter of President John F. Kennedy was appointed to the position in 2013 by President Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.