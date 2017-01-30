Carlos Carlson Pumped For Shinsuke Ya...

Carlos Carlson Pumped For Shinsuke Yamanaka WBC Title Shot

12 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

WBC bantamweight world titleholder Shinsuke Yamanaka will defend his title against Carlos Carlson on March 2, Thompson Boxing Promotions announced Monday morning. The 12 round bout will take place in Tokyo, Japan and will be a co-promotion between Teiken Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Chicago, IL

