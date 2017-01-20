Campaigners call for sacking of senior official involved in paintings theft at Japan hotel
POLITICAL campaigners yesterday demanded the government punish and sack a senior official caught stealing paintings from a Japanese hotel - or face a lawsuit for failing in their duty. The Association to Protect the Thai Constitution released a statement calling on the Office of the Civil Service Commission and Commerce Ministry to take action against Suphat Saquandeekul, deputy director-general of Intellectual Property Department.
