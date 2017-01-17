Cabinet apprised of the MoU between ISRO and JAXA

New Delhi, Jan 18 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of theMemorandum of Understanding signed on Nov 11, 2016 at Tokyo, Japan between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency for cooperation in the field of outer space. The purpose of this MoU is to pursue future cooperative activities in the exploration and use of outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes in accordance with the laws and regulations applicable in each country and their international obligations, read a government statement.

