Books on Trump prove tough sell in Japan - so far
Dozens of books bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's face on its cover have been piling up at bookstores across the nation since his stunning victory in November. But sales so far have been lackluster compared to how former President Barack Obama-related books did when he assumed the presidency in 2009, according to bookstores and publishers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|1 hr
|DIECANCERESPANDAE...
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|9 hr
|DIECANCERESPANDAE...
|16
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC