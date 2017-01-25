Books on Trump prove tough sell in Ja...

Books on Trump prove tough sell in Japan - so far

Read more: The Japan Times

Dozens of books bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's face on its cover have been piling up at bookstores across the nation since his stunning victory in November. But sales so far have been lackluster compared to how former President Barack Obama-related books did when he assumed the presidency in 2009, according to bookstores and publishers.

Chicago, IL

