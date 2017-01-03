Bluefin tuna goes for $632,000 in first Tsukiji auction of 2017

A Japanese sushi chain boss bid a winning 74.2 million yen Thursday for a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna in what may be Tsukiji market's last auction at its current site in downtown Tokyo. The winning bid Thursday for the prized but imperiled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013 at the annual New Year auction.

