Bird cafes gaining popularity in Japan
Bird cafes, where customers can interact with colorful parakeets, wise-looking owls or talkative parrots, are gaining popularity around the nation, especially with women. Visitors to such cafes drink coffee or tea while viewing the birds either from behind glass or letting them sit on their shoulder.
