Ayurveda extract helps reduce knee pain in elderly: Sabinsa Japanese RCT

In the trial, 48 patients who experienced knee pain were assigned to receive either Boswellin Super or a placebo once a day for eight weeks. A©iStock A clinical trial evaluating the effects of Sabinsa's Boswellin Super supplement on knee pain reduction revealed improvements in pain management, a study funded by the company has found.

Chicago, IL

