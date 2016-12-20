Automation Marches On: Japan's Robot ...

Automation Marches On: Japan's Robot Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: VDARE

Here's a safe prediction for 2017: By January 1st 2018, the world will be more automated than it is today. Probably not yet as automated as the Henn-na Hotel near Nagasaki, Japan, though.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2017, Hayao Miyazaki Rises Again 7 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 8 hr Russian Ainu 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 18 hr Russian Ainu 4
News Fiji judo maps 2020 plans 18 hr Russian Ainu 4
News Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ... 18 hr Russian Ainu 15
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 18 hr Russian Ainu 5
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 18 hr Russian Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,608

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC