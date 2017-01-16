At 28, ex-Foreign Ministry official to be Japan's youngest mayor

A 28-year-old former Foreign Ministry official is set to become the country's youngest mayor after beating the 61-year-old incumbent in an election in Osaka Prefecture. Shuhei Azuma will assume office as mayor of Shijonawate on Friday, taking the title of youngest municipal chief from Yonosuke Terui, 32, mayor of the town of Esashi, Hokkaido, according to the National Association of Towns and Villages and the Japan Association of City Mayors.

