Asai Togei: Traditional 'kaiseki' with an Okinawan twist
Kousei Togei, chef and owner of Asai Togei, comes from Yonaguni Island, one of Japan's most far-flung outposts. On a clear day, the mountainous coast of Taiwan is visible from this Okinawan island.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|14 hr
|Kaifeng Jews
|23
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|19 hr
|okimar
|13
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|13
