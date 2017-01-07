Are female scholars taken seriously in Japan?
There is a small group of female TV personalities whose claim to fame is that they graduated from the University of Tokyo , the most prestigious institute of higher learning in Japan. Like most TV personalities, these women have no demonstrable talent, and in almost every case when they appear on variety and talk shows they never discuss what they studied.
