Aquatic Robot Braves Volcanoes and Typhoons to Detect Tsunamis
The newest and most dangerous island in the world is about to get a robotic sentinel. Since bursting to life 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo in 2013, a massive marine volcano called Nishinoshima has erupted dozens of times, spewing red-hot lava that engulfed a neighboring island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|10 hr
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sun
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|29
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC