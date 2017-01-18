American aspires to fulfill childhood...

American aspires to fulfill childhood dream as geisha in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

In modern times joining the fascinating yet cloistered world of a geisha - even for young Japanese girls - is rare indeed. But if you weren't born Japanese and still harbor aspirations of becoming one of the traditional teahouse entertainers, though it's probably easier than in centuries past, it's still no walk in the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 2 hr Russian Ainu 20
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 16 hr Russian Ainu 29
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 19 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 6
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 19 hr Ainu 17
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 19 hr Ainu 12
News Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat... 20 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
News Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi... 20 hr DIEDCANCERDAEGMIZ... 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC