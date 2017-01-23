Aichi nursing school teaches students...

Aichi nursing school teaches students how to feign senility to improve care for dementia patients

The School of Nursing and Health at Aichi Prefectural University has developed a course that trains students how to act like people with dementia. Getting students to simulate the behavior and attitudes of dementia patients will help future nurses better learn how to deal with them, the faculty says.

Chicago, IL

